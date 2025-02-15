Report: Maryland football to lose another football coach
Maryland football added a couple of coaches in recent weeks after it hired offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton and special teams coordinator Andre Powell. But the Terrapins are also losing coaches. Maryland is likely losing defensive coordinator Brian Williams who could be leaving for Jacksonville State.
But Williams isn't the only coach. According to Football Scoop, Maryland is losing co-offensive coordinator and associate head coach Kevin Sumlin who is stepping away from his on field role.
Having just finished his second season on Mike Locksley's Maryland Terps staff, the 60-year-old Sumlin has the option to remain on the Maryland staff in an off-the-field capacity after electing to step away from his on-field duties, which also include being the program's tight ends coach in 2023-24.
An Alabama native with 95 career wins as an FBS head coach, Sumlin can continue coaching or elect for retirement. His career earnings include an initial $30-million pact to head up the Texas A&M program as well as his substantial, multimillion-dollar deal from heading up the Arizona Wildcats organization.
Sumlin made a name for himself during his time with Texas A&M and has been known as an avid recruiter. Time will tell what this does to Maryland or if Sumlin stays on in some sort of capacity.
