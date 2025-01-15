What does the future hold for former Maryland star Stefon Diggs?
Stefon Diggs has certainly exhibited the ability to be a WR1 in the NFL, his stats have support that assertion. However, he has also been hounded by bad press and injuries throughout his NFL career. He has been labeled a prima-donna, a locker room killer, a player who actually hinders offenses with his incessant need to be targeted, and has all kinds of social media distractions following him. All of those things have compounded and overshadowed the talent he possesses. This had been a main catalyst for trades and moves that have him on his third team in just his ninth year in the league.
Some analysts are saying that his involvement in an offense makes the offense worse and are using the current Buffalo Bills as an example.
It's hard to believe a wide receiver that at one time ran up six straight 1,000-yard seasons and has amassed 70 touchdowns could make an offense worse. But one year after moving on from Diggs, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen put up MVP numbers in leading the Bills to a division championship and a first-round playoff win.
To be fair, Diggs suffered a season ending injury early in his first year with the Houston Texans, so we have short litmus test of his abilities within the Texans offense. Looking towards 2025, Diggs has to let his play speak for him, mitigate all the outside stuff and become a true asset to his team. Without this, his future in the NFL could be uncertain at best.
