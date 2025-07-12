Maryland Basketball: Buzz Williams checks in on the nation's No. 1 overall recruit
Maryland head basketball coach Buzz Williams hit the road this weekend to watch the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 class compete. Baba Oladotun, a 6-9 forward out of Silver Spring (MD), is the most coveted recruit in the country with over 40 offers.
Oladotun dropped 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Team Durant in the Nike EYB league, showcasing why he's the nation's top prospect.
Speaking recently about what makes him so dangerous on the court, Oladotun pointed to his versatility of being able to play any position on the floor.
“I can spread the floor,” Oladotun said. “I can play any position on the court. I can play whatever you want me to play, both offense and defense. And the three ball is definitely one of the best parts of my game, my ability to spread the floor.”
With the intense recruiting battle surrounding Oladotun, Maryland holds an advantage of being able to offer the opportunity to stay close to home. However, the pursuit of the five-star prospect is far from settled. For elite recruits like Oladotun to give Maryland serious consideration, Williams will need to make a strong impression in his first season with the Terrapins, proving that Maryland is still a legitimate national championship contender.
