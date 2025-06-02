Maryland offers 2029 QB Justin Merriman, son of former NFL star Shawne Merriman
Following a visit to College Park over the weekend, 2029 QB Justin Merriman has officially received an offer from Maryland. The Terps are clearly interested in getting in on this recruiting battle early, as Merriman is set to begin his freshman year of high school this fall.
Maryland fans will certainly recognize the last name, as Justin is the son of former NFL star Shawne Merriman. During his time at the University of Maryland from 2002-2004, Merriman established himself as one of the top players in all of college football. He earned ACC All-Conference recognition and received the Iron Terp award, presented to the team's strongest player. Merriman was later selected No. 12 overall in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. He would go on to play eight seasons in the NFL, appearing in three Pro Bowls, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2005, and leading the league in sacks in 2006.
With Justin now looking to carve out his own path, Maryland appears eager for that path to go through College Park. As of this writing, Maryland is Justin's second D1 offer, joining UNLV. As he continues to progress in his development through high school, it's a pretty safe bet that the offer list will grow. But with Maryland already in the mix, along with the history there relating to his father, the Terrapins are already positioned well in this recruiting battle.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Four-star edge rusher during official visit to Maryland football: 'Go Terps'
Maryland football predicted to lose out on a top WR prospect to rival Big Ten school
Five-star Maryland football product appears to eliminate Terrapins from consideration