Former Miami First Round Pick Lonnie Walker IV Signs Two-Year Deal With the Philadelphia 76ers

Lonnie Walker IV returns to the NBA after a stent playing for the Euro League as he finally returns to the NBA.

Mar 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV (8) shoots in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
After some time away from the NBA, the former Miami Hurricane first-round pick returns to the league after spending some time overseas.

Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a two-year, $3.7 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Walker was playing for Zalgiris Kaunas in the Euroleague this season and had an NBA-out in his deal.

Walker, 26, averaged nearly 10 points and 38.4% shooting from 3-point range in 17.4 minutes per game for the Brooklyn Nets last season. He was last in the NBA during training camp in October with the reigning NBA Champions Boston Celtics before getting cut before the season started. He also spent time as a Los Angles Laker during the 2022-2023 season.

Walker spent the first four years of his career with the San Antonio Spurs after being selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI.

