How to Watch: No. 23 Florida State at Miami
The Miami Hurricanes Women's basketball team is on the lifeline right now. They have not had a great season thanks to the constant blunders during conference play. The team is better than the 13-11, 3-10 ACC record that they have but constant blunders in the fourth quarter and now figuring out how to win close games have haunted this team.
Haley Cavinder scored a game-high 20 points against No. 10 NC State, and arguably the team's best player Natalija Marshall dropped 17 points.
The issue is that the Hurricanes now have to face off against the best-scoring team in the country. Ta’Niya Latson leads the country with 26.2 points per game, as the Noles are the top-scoring team in the nation at 91.2 points per game. Makayla Timpson ranks second nationally in blocks (80) and blocks per game (3.20).
The Hurricanes need this win and will try to do it at home where they play better than they do on the road. They can't let the emotional side of a letdown against the Wolfpacks from playing their best basketball.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Miami Hurricanes (13-11, 3-10 ACC) at No. 23 Florida State ((19-6, 9-4 ACC)
WHERE: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla. 2:00 p.m. ET
TV: The CW
