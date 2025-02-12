Three Hurricanes Land In the Top 10 of Top Women's NIL Earners
The University of Miami is one of the top spenders in the NIL market and some of their women athletes top the list in the latest On3 NIL Valuations.
Most know that Haley and Hanna Cavinder demand a lot in the open market and continue to be some of the top earns year after year since joining the Hurricanes. their social media impact alone generates tons of money and the brands they are associated with also bring in attention.
They come in as No. 5 and No. 6, respectfully but what is shocking is the other Hurricane who sits on top of them.
At No. 4 is women's freshman golf star, Kai Trump. Yes, the granddaughter of the current president of the United States Donald Trump's NIL valuation sits at $1.2 million and is only one of four other players commanding that type of money in the market.
Now it is yet to be seen if the amount of money being given is being helped towards wins. The women's basketball team is struggling and golf has just gotten underway and they sit as the No. 49 team in the country.
