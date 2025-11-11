Miami keeps its Commitment Streak Alive as it Lands Another Blue-Chip Recruit
The Miami Hurricanes have landed another star player as they land the commitment of four-star edge DeAnthony Lafayette.
The 6-foot-1 230 lbs. Orlando, Fla. native decommitted from LSU after Brian Kelly was fired and Mario Cristobal took advantage of more players that he knows can be a massive impact player.
This is the second commitment in back-to-back days as the Hurricanes also landed safely JJ Dunnigan after he decommitted from Kansas.
Miami has now secured commits from the two FHSAA 7A leaders in sacks. Lafayette holds 14.5, while Asharri Charles recorded 12.5 in the regular season.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
- OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
- DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
- DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
- WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)
- TE, Israel Briggs, 6-foot-5, 210 lbs. - Visalia, California (Committed 6/24/25)
- WR, Tyran Evans, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs - Cornelius, North Carolina (Committed 6/25/25)
- DL, Anthony Kennedy Jr., 6-foot-5, 330 lbs. - Little Rock, Arkansas (Committed 6/27/25)
- CB, Brody Jennings, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 7/5/25)
- WR, Somourian Wingo, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - St. Augustine, Florida (Committed 7/17/25)
- WR, Milan Parris, 6-foot4.5, 205 lbs. - Walsh Jesuit (Akron, OH) (Committed 10/28/25)
- S, JJ Dunnigan, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Manhattan, Kansas (Committed 11/9/25)
- DL, DeAnthony Lafayette, 6-foot-1, 230 lbs. - Orlando, Fla. (Committed 11/10/25)
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.