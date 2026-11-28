Four Power Four games down the drain for No. 17 Miami (7-2), and they are back to .500. In the fifth-place game in the Players Era Tournament, the Hurricanes would see a foe they will quickly get familiar with in No. 15 Alabama.

They will face each other in back-to-back games, and in round one, the Canes dominated inside the paint with key bench production in one of the best offensive games of the season between their leaders, defeating the Tide 87-81.

Moreover, without five-star forward Caleb Gaskins, missing his second straight game, the Hurricanes would lean on the returning star from last season to get over the offensive attack they would suffer from the Crimson Tide.

However, Miami would lead from start to finish thanks to a defensive performance from the Canes and Shelton Henderson, Dante Allen, and Malik Reneau all finishing in double figures.

Furthermore, Henderson's growth as a playmaker has continued to unlock a new level in his game, and the Hurricanes' offense finished with five assists. Henderson was close to another triple-double, but his play on the floor continues to elevate him to an elite player.

Following him was another great game from Dante Allen, who has been special in the starting lineup when called to the task. He continues to do the little things on the floor that give the Canes everything they need defensively while adding 23 points, six rebounds, and four assists, leading the team in scoring.

However, the best game of the season came from returning player Malik Reneau. Wrapped up with his shoulder held on by a thread, the fifth-year senior continues to be a tone-setter in games.

He would be the consistent force in the Hurricanes' 44 points in the paint. He would also be a force defensively, especially in the second half. The Crimson Tide would rally back to cut the lead to two before Reneau would reject a shot that would give the Canes back the momentum.

The closing stretch would be a test of will between both teams, which also highlighted the depth of the Canes. Miami can go nine deep with a healthy roster, but with the smaller rotation of Robert Miller, Brent Bland, and Nick Dorn, they would be the key to keeping Miami on top.

Miami would have 23 points off the bench if Dorn (three) and Bland (two) split five made three-pointers. Miller would come off the bench and have instant production with six points, but his other stats are what helped the Canes. He had four blocks and 10 rebounds, five of them on the offensive glass, all off the bench, imposing his will inside.

It would help the Canes win the rebound battle again, while also having 21 second-chance points. However, this is only win number one for Miami.

Both teams will come back with a better game plan for the ACC/SEC Challenge, with another potential ranked matchup between the two teams chasing a National Championship. It would also be Miami's first win over a Top 15 team away from home since the 2023 season.

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