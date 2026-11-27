After picking up its first Power Four victory over Michigan, No. 17 Miami looks to get another. In the fifth-place game in the Players Era 16 Tournament, the Hurricanes will battle No. 15 Alabama in the first of two games between the programs.

After Friday's matchup on ESPNU, the Crimson Tide will take a trip to Coral Gables to face off against the Canes again on Wednesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge. This is just round one of a two-round matchup between the two teams that have deep NCAA Tournament runs on their mind.

This is the first step of seeing where they stand after both dropped their opening game of the Tournament, but bounced back with high offensive nights.

Injury News For Miami

After getting Malik Reneau back on the court for the first game of the Players Era 16 Tournament, the Hurricanes would miss star freshman Caleb Gaskins in the second game against Michigan. Now against the Crimson Tide, the Hurricanes look to use who they have, with Gaskins being listed day-to-day by Jai Lucas.

"Yeah, just a little, like soreness, so we kept them out, because we got a lot of basketball left," Lucas said about Gaskins sitting out. "He probably could have played today if we needed him, but we just kept him out. Yeah, to be determined, just kind of see how it feels and just see what we think."

Hurricanes Key to the Game:

Canes From Three: The Hurricanes have been up and down all year from beyond the arc, but against the Wolverines, they would shoot 9-for-21 from three, with Dante Allen and Nick Dorn leading the charge, combining for six. Moreover, it would be a game that Shelton Henderson would knock one down as well.

The key for Miami this season will be how consistently they will be able to chase people down with three-pointers when they need an explosive offensive night.

Foul Trouble Woes: Two games into the tournament, the Hurricanes have had two starters foul out in both games. In the first game, it was Shelton Henderson and Somto Cyril, and in the second, Cyril fouled out again after getting quick fouls, along with Malik Reneau.

Even with how talented the team is, ticky-tack fouls continue to hold them back, even in a near 30-point victory over the reigning national champions.

Starting Lineups for Alabama vs. Miami

Miami

G Acaden Lewis

G Dante Allen

F Shelton Henderson

F Malik Reneau

C Somto Cyril

Alabama

G Amari Allen

G Aden Holloway

F Jaxon Richardson

F Brandon Garrison

F Drew Fielder

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