2025 Miami Football Position Breakdown: Defensive Line
The Miami Hurricanes have one of the most underrated defensive lines entering the 2025 season. Ignore last season. It was bad on all accounts, but this season, under new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, there is a lot to love about the talent in the trenches.
This season will see the work of coach Mario Cristobal and his recruiting over the past three seasons. There was only one transfer in on the defensive line compared to last season, with a lot of youth for the Canes preparing to make a name for themselves.
Going up against one of the best offensive lines in the country also helps with the development of the younger players.
The Vets
The Hurricanes will have two of their star edge rushers back for the 2025 season. Junior Rueben Bain Jr. is lighter and healthier than ever as he prepares to stamp his case for a top-10 2026 NFL Draft pick. The former ACC freshman defensive player of the year was sidelined for four games with injuries last season, which saw his explosiveness compromised. This year looks to be completely different.
That also goes for fifth-year senior Akheem Mesidor. The talented edge rusher was moved to defensive tackle last season after being one of the most explosive and consistent players on the edge for the Canes in the 2022 season. He is also fully healthy and looks to continue what was an impressive season last year.
Moving up the depth chart is Ahmad Moten, who is one of the projected starting defensive tackles heading into the season. He saw more time last season and proved to be a sound run stopper that could turn into a great one as the season progresses.
The New Face
One of the biggest talking points on the defensive side of the ball for the Canes is the lone transfer in the defensive linemen room, David Blay Jr. Bringing his talents over from LA Tech, Blay has already impressed everyone around him with his work ethic and his confidence as a player. He brings the talent of being a pressure player and a key run stopper for the Canes.
The Exciting Youth
One thing that will be seen is some exciting young players the Canes have to display on the line this season. Sophomore Justin Scott is primed to be a starting DT this year for the Canes, while redshirt freshman Armondo Blunt (former five-star recruit) has made strides as one of the best players during fall camp. Freshman Hayden Lowe has been praised as one of the quickest learners that the program has seen in the position. This is only the tip of the iceberg.
Donta Simpson is another promising freshman with insane upside, as well as sophomore Marquise Lightfoot. The depth is extremely young, but the upside of each player is noteworthy.
