After One Week of Spring Practice, What Does the Next Miami Football Team Look Like?

With one week of Spring ball down, Miami now turns its full focus towards putting the best product on the field in 2026 so that it can make its way back to the College Football Playoff.

All of that starts up front, and it's the area where head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have built up the most trust within both the fanbase and the locker room, both offensively and defensively. However, the elephant in the room is that the U must replace both Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, both of whom are pursuing a career in the NFL.

Canes defensive lineman Justin Scott doesn't seem too worried about that, though.

"You know, Bain and Mesidor were great players, but right now, everybody is stepping up," Scott said. "...everybody is just stepping up."

The Miami defensive backfield is also replacing its fair share of production in the likes of Keionte Scott, who will most certainly be one of the first safeties taken off the board come April. One such defensive back tasked with replacing Scott's production, Xavier Lucas, was a talented producer himself on last year's squad.

"I feel pretty good, but I still have to improve as a player mentally and physically," Lucas said. "But I'm just trying to slow the game down as much as I can."

The new-look Canes promise to be an intriguing bunch. This Spring is the first time many of the most highly-touted recruits that Cristobal and company have brought to campus will suit up at playing weight, and they'll be going against transfers or returners that are hungry to make it back to college football's biggest stage.

Speaking of transfers, Miami boasts a top-15 class in that regard, according to On3 Sports, highlighted by former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah, his outstanding receiver Cooper Barkate, and Mizzou edge rusher Damon Wilson II. Other notable transfers include former Ohio State defensive lineman Jarquez Carter and Boston College safety Omar Thornton, who is expected to step into Scott's role.

While most transfers have yet to speak to the media, more players will open up about their spring processes in the coming days. Until then, all that can be gleaned from spring ball is the usual - players are doing everything they can to get comfortable, and the resutls of those efforts will be evident sooner than later.

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