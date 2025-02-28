Another ESPN Analyst has Predicted Cam Ward will go No. 1 in the NFL Draft
MIami quarterback Cam Ward is playing a game of where am I going in the NFL Draft.
Many have him listed as one two, three and even seven in some mock drafts. He is at least going to 10 as the star quarterback has another ESPN analyst backing him for No. 1 in this draft
ESPN Draft Analyst Jordan Reid pointed out why he believed that Ward should go No. 1.
I think it i just the mentality that Cam Ward has," Reid said. We're talking about somebody who's been an extreme underdog all of his career. He had to start his career in the FCS ranks with incarnate Ward, transition to Washington State, and finish up at Miami, but with the physical tools and the gifts that he has, he's able to push the ball down the field when he wants to. You see the miraculous throws, short stop-like delivery with him. I just love everything about him."
He also highlighted the feeling it is like watching Ward. Ward is an experience and Miami fans felt it all season.
"What I love most about him, whenever Miami needed him to make a play he was able to do that," Reid said. "It was always a sense of hope with Cam Ward in games. And I'm looking at the Cal game and Virginia Tech is another game that led that team to Victory so I love the sense of hope that he gives and I think he will be able to do that at the next level."
Ward is set to get drafted into the NFL in April alongside other talented players. He is predicted to go No. 2 overall and land with the Cleveland Browns.
More Cam Ward On Miami Hurricanes On SI:
CBS Sports Ranks The Top Five Places for Cam Ward To Land
REPORT: Miami Quarterback Cam Ward Not Throwing at NFL Combine
Elijah Arroyo Highlights the Leadership of Cam Ward Ahead of the NFL Draft
Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski 'Impressed' with Cam Ward
Miami's Cam Ward Compared to Future Hall of Fame Quarterback
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.