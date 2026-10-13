Bryce Fitzgerald's Corner Experience is Over, But His 'Versatility' Provides New Options

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Health has been the biggest test for No. 3 Miami (5-0, 3-0 ACC) as the bye week ends for the hopeful contending team at the end of the year.

Those health concerns resided primarily on the defensive side of the ball, with Xavier Lucas, OJ Frederique Jr., and Ja'Boree Antoine missing time. It forced others like Ethan O'Connor to step into a bigger role and excel, while others like Bryce Fitzgerald were moved out of their positions, showing his versatility.

Fitzgerald was a Freshman All-American at safety and led the ACC last season in interceptions. This year, he has been thrown into the fire and moved into a corner position that has built confidence in him and the secondary.

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes Defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (3) reaches for Clemson Tigers quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With some success and clear inexperience, it was a learning experience that helped him improve as well as UM's defense.

"He's an elite human being on top of being an elite football player, and he's unselfish because he's a safety and a premier safety and you know what? He had his skill set also being a premier corner, and he jumped in there, and he's done an awesome job," Cristobal said.

"And players like that would allow teams to move forward, progress, make the culture stronger, and whatever is asked of him, he does. He can play nickel; he plays a free, the strong side, the corner, boundary corner, special teams. I mean, He's done great; love him. Again, I can't say enough great things about him. The sky is the limit for Bryce Fitzgerald."

Fitzgerald moved to CB 2 behind O'Connor when everyone was out for a short time. He was targeted all the time, and during his short time, he was able to add a few tackles with the move and two pass deflections so far this season.

Moreover, his defensive coordinator loves what he is seeing from the young player. Corey Hetherman has players who can move all over, but Fitzgerald's move to the outside has been key to his growth.

"I just think, his awareness of what's going on on the field, how smart he is, how he can take it from the meeting room to the field," Hetherman said about Fitzgerald. "He can see something that happens on the field and then adjust to it the next series or two series later, a play or a formation or motion that may have come up earlier.

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (3) celebrates after the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You're a young player. You're really comfortable at one spot, and all of a sudden now you get moved to a different position. And I think he's handled it really well. And I think just that position versatility makes this defense so much better all the way through."

Damari Brown and Lucas are expected back against Florida State; Fitzgerald will be back at safety. With an elite ball hawk back inside, the Hurricanes' turnover numbers might also improve. This is key for the next level of the Canes' defense.

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