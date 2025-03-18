Cam Ward Loves the Idea to Play for the New Orleans Saints
Cam Ward is projected to land with the Tennessee Titans as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft but that does not mean Ward did not meet with other teams when he attended the NFL Combine.
Another team interested in the generational quarterback is the New Orleans Saints. He met with the team, currently stuck in limbo, and loved the idea of playing for the former Super Bowl-winning team.
"It was a great meeting," Ward said, via Pro Football Talk. "If you get a chance to go play for a Super Bowl-winning coach like coach [Kellen] Moore. He knows how to dial up the playbook. The biggest thing I took away from that meeting was that you just have to be prepared at all times, whether you go in as a starter or you go in as a backup. You never know when your number is going to be called."
The Saints desperately need to start a rebuild however, people inside the building still believe that the current aging roster can still contend in an evolving NFC South. They are not in trade rumors to ship everything off to try and get Ward but it would be a dream for the Heisman finalist to find a way to play for one of his favorite teams growing up.
"The Saints, they were one of my favorite teams growing up when I was little," Ward said. "I loved watching Drew Brees and [Marques] Colston out there. It would be a dream of mine to play for them if I get a chance someday. But that's not really my focus right now."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.