Cam Ward Picks Up His Third Weekly Honor Of The Week
Cam Ward was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week Honorable Mention after also being named Atlantic Coast Conference Quarterback of the Week and recognized by the Davey O’Brien Foundation on Monday as the quarterback of the week.
The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback threw for another 300-yard game, this time 319 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Hurricanes to a 52-45 win at Louisville.
The Heisman-hopeful quarterback is now the first Miami player with seven consecutive 300-yard passing games. He leads the nation with 2,538 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and a QBR of 92.3.
In the victory, Ward officiated the Hurricanes to 538 yards of total offense, with Miami scoring on seven of its first 10 drives. This offensive explosion so far this season has broken many records for the Hurricanes as this is the first time in program history, that the Hurricanes hit 50 points for the fourth time in a single season.
The Hurricanes are off to its best start since the 2017 season and will look to continue on that path against FSU on homecoming weekend.
How To Watch: Florida State at No. 6 Miami; Full Week 9 TV Schedule
Read More From Miami Hurricanes On SI:
The First Of Many Explosive Games From Miami Hurricanes Wide Receiver Samuel Brown
Where Miami Football Ranks Going Into Week 9
Miami's Offense Finds Its Balance With A Dominant Rushing Attack Against Louisville
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube