Cam Ward Picks Up His Third Weekly Honor Of The Week

It is becoming a common occupation that Ward gets three weekly honors a week as he gets another one for his impressive performance against the Cardinals.

Justice Sandle

Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Cam Ward was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week Honorable Mention after also being named Atlantic Coast Conference Quarterback of the Week and recognized by the Davey O’Brien Foundation on Monday as the quarterback of the week.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback threw for another 300-yard game, this time 319 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Hurricanes to a 52-45 win at Louisville.

The Heisman-hopeful quarterback is now the first Miami player with seven consecutive 300-yard passing games. He leads the nation with 2,538 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and a QBR of 92.3.

In the victory, Ward officiated the Hurricanes to 538 yards of total offense, with Miami scoring on seven of its first 10 drives. This offensive explosion so far this season has broken many records for the Hurricanes as this is the first time in program history, that the Hurricanes hit 50 points for the fourth time in a single season.

The Hurricanes are off to its best start since the 2017 season and will look to continue on that path against FSU on homecoming weekend.

