Carson Beck Making an Early Impact at Miami Despite Injury, Coaches Say
Quarterback Carson Beck has transferred to the Miami Hurricanes this season through the transfer portal from the Georgia Bulldogs and brings a championship pedigree. His 2024 season ended with an injury that continues to keep him from throwing at spring practice, however, that doesn't mean he hasn't had an impact on the team already. His coaches and teammates had plenty to say about their new starting quarterback after the first week of spring practice. Here is what some of his coaches had to say about him.
Head Coach Mario Cristobal on how Beck has been coming along without being fully healthy:
“It’s as positive as you can have without actually having any kind of participation in live drills. Things happened so fast, and that one certainly happened a little bit faster and with less familiarity than the previous year. All that stuff, I would say relationships and leadership, they do take time, but everything initially has been super positive. We’re really excited to see him healthy and working with our guys at full speed.”
Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson on how Beck's situation coming off an injury is impacting the team:
“Obviously it’s a unique situation, surely, but his football IQ is really high. You can tell just in meetings and talking football with him, and I think it’s important for him to just get injected with the team. Just be around and be around those guys and build rapport. The way football is now, it’s different every year, right? So the team building part of it’s huge. We’ve got to just accelerate that as much as possible.”
We look forward to seeing what Beck's coaches have to say about him once he is actually able to get on the field and sling the ball around. He's fully expected to be ready to go this summer as things ramp up for the start of the regular season. Once he is back on the field practicing, we will be sure to follow up with updates on both how he looks and what his coaches think about his progress.
