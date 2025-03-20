Miami Commit Dereon Coleman Working out with Cam Ward
Coach Mario Cristobal is not the only Miami Hurricane on the recruiting trail. The Projected first-round pick Cam Ward has been spending time in South Florida preparing for Pro Day.
He has been throwing to several high school students and throwing with Hurricanes commit Dereon Coleman.
Ward and Coleman continue to banter back and forth with each other even joking about rival Florida State. Ward challenged the quarterback whenever he played the Seminoles, that is the only team he couldn't throw an interception against. It would not be very Hurricanes of him.
Ward passing knowledge to a future Hurricane is all that anyone could ask for. It is also good to know that Coleman is not as small as most people might think. He just turned 17 years old and another year and a few more years of growing on a college diet would work wonders for the talented passer.
This shows that the Hurricane's future is in good hands. Coleman is a four-star gunning to be a five-star quarterback with an impressive senior season. His future looks bright and with the potential No. 1 overall pick in the draft, he doesn't look far off as a superstar thrower.
