All Hurricanes

Miami Commit Dereon Coleman Working out with Cam Ward

The Miami Hurricanes connection continues to be strong as Cam Ward works with Hurricane commit Dereon Coleman during the offseason preparing him for the future Hurricane life.

Justice Sandle

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the football against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the football against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coach Mario Cristobal is not the only Miami Hurricane on the recruiting trail. The Projected first-round pick Cam Ward has been spending time in South Florida preparing for Pro Day.

He has been throwing to several high school students and throwing with Hurricanes commit Dereon Coleman.

Ward and Coleman continue to banter back and forth with each other even joking about rival Florida State. Ward challenged the quarterback whenever he played the Seminoles, that is the only team he couldn't throw an interception against. It would not be very Hurricanes of him.

Ward passing knowledge to a future Hurricane is all that anyone could ask for. It is also good to know that Coleman is not as small as most people might think. He just turned 17 years old and another year and a few more years of growing on a college diet would work wonders for the talented passer.

This shows that the Hurricane's future is in good hands. Coleman is a four-star gunning to be a five-star quarterback with an impressive senior season. His future looks bright and with the potential No. 1 overall pick in the draft, he doesn't look far off as a superstar thrower.

More Cam Ward On Miami Hurricanes On SI:

CBS Sports Ranks The Top Five Places for Cam Ward To Land

Cam Ward to Titans at No. 1? Insiders Say It’s a Done Deal

Elijah Arroyo Highlights the Leadership of Cam Ward Ahead of the NFL Draft

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski 'Impressed' with Cam Ward

Miami's Cam Ward Compared to Future Hall of Fame Quarterback

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football