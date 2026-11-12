Miami Embraces the Nate Sheppard Challenge, Preparing to 'Swarm Him Like A Pack of Piranhas'

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 7 Miami (8-1, 6-0 ACC) has its struggles on the defensive end getting after the quarterback, but one it hasn't struggled with is stopping the run.

The interior presence of Ahmad Moten Jr. and Justin Scott has pushed the Hurricanes' defense to a standard that hasn't been seen around them. While the pass rush struggles, the interior defensive linemen lead the country as the No. 1 rushing defense.

Moreover, its next challenge is the best running back in the country.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's Nate Sheppard leads the country as the second-leading rusher (1189 yards) and the top-scoring (17 rushing TDs) running back. He alone is a handle, but it is a challenge that the two star defensive linemen are ready to get after.

They have seen star running backs before. This is nothing new to them as they prepare for Sheppard on Nov. 14 at Noon at Hard Rock Stadium.

“I mean, with those good backs, especially like, you know, we played like Jeremiah Love in the past, and those types of guys, like that, you give them any type of little room, and they could turn into 50, maybe a touchdown," Scott said, highlighting how good Sheppard is.

"So kind of just eliminating those little seams and those little holes in the run defense. Looking at the film on that guy, he takes one, and he's gone, and there's no catching them. So yeah, we just got to play with real good detail and really just seal off gaps in the run game.”

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The only way to stop a back like that is to be disciplined and focus on getting him off the field. Moreover, he has to be swarmed instantly.

Linebacker Mohamed Toure put it in the best way possible to stop the star running back:

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) with the ball as Miami (FL) Hurricanes linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just swarm. Swarm. Just keep swarming them like a pack of piranhas," Toure said. "Like you smell blood in the water. Just go. Everybody."

Swarming has been a signature motto for defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman entering the program last season. While the pass rush is his biggest concern now, the run defense operates at an elite level, favoring his physical attack.

It is Miami's calling card right now. Sheppard is averaging 132 yards a game. Miami only allows an average of 64.3 yards a game. One will either bend or break. It is best versus best, and the Hurricanes look to win out to try to lock in a spot in the ACC Championship game.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter /X, Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.