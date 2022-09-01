Like Miami Greats Testaverde, Torretta, Can Tyler Van Dyke Win the Heisman?

There are few awards in sports that come close to the luster and pageantry of college football’s Heisman Trophy.

The award began in 1935 under the direction of the Downtown Athletic Club, located in Manhattan, N.Y. It’s been covered extensively for the better part of a century since its inception.

Gino Torretta led the Canes to a 19-16 win over Florida State in 1992, helping him win the Heisman Trophy. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes have seen multiple Heisman Trophy winners with quarterbacks Vinny Testaverde in 1986 and Gino Torretta in 1992. Both of them were players that Miami relied on to make clutch plays and propel the Canes to victory.

Now, can another UM signal caller be next to place his name on the long and distinguished list of Heisman winners?

For Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, few would have thought he would be in the position he’s now occupying. He was not even the starting signal caller for the Canes at the outset of 2021. That changed with the season-ending injury to quarterback D’Eriq King.

After completing 202 of 324 passes for 2,931 yards, 62.3%, 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions, Van Dyke is certainly entering the 2022 season in a vastly different situation for the Heisman Trophy or another award as compared to 2021.

So, what does the junior quarterback from Glastonbury (Conn.) Suffield Academy need to do to truly jump into this year’s Heisman race with both feet?

For one, statistics matter. Last season’s winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, went off despite not having the same array of skill players prior Crimson Tide quarterbacks had at their disposal.

Young went 366 of 547 (66.9%) for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Just look back at those numbers for a second. They are eye-popping numbers to say the least. Former winners had huge numbers as well, like LSU’s Joe Burrow in 2019 and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield in 2017. Both of them were quarterbacks, and the position does rule the roost by way of winning eight of the last ten Heisman Trophy awards.

Burrow in 2019: 402 of 527, 76.3%, 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed 115 times for 368 yards, a 3.2 average, and five scores.

Mayfield in 2017: 285 of 404, 70.5%, 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions. Mayfild also ran 97 times for 311 yards, 3.2 average, and five touchdowns. For good measure, he caught two passes, one going for a score.

With the baseline knowledge that big numbers coming from quarterbacks is usually the bottom line, there is one other area that matters. The big win.

Take Burrow for example. Going into the 2019 contest of LSU at Alabama, the Tigers had not defeated the Crimson Tide since the 2011 regular season. Many questioned whether LSU could win inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Burrow’s stat line for the game in which LSU won 46-41? How about 31 of 39, 79.5%, 393 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. That’s just the passing numbers. Burrow also rushed 14 times for 64 yards, picking up valuable first downs and keeping Alabama’s defense honest.

Can Van Dyke have an awe-inspiring moment? A game that places him in the memory banks of Heisman Trophy voters?

He will certainly be provided with opportunities as the Hurricanes have two important road dates where he can make a national splash. Miami plays at Texas A&M (Sep. 17) and at Clemson (Nov. 19). There are advantages to the timing of those two contests.

Tyler Van Dyke has a chance to impress Heisman voters when the Tar Heels come to South Florida on Oct. 8. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Getting an early season game with national appeal, and then another similar to it late in the year when Heisman voters are likely to be truly dialed in, Van Dyke will have a chance to show the nation what he’s capable of doing.

There are also home games against North Carolina (Oct. 8) and Florida State (Nov. 5). Those quality matchups will be monitored closely as well.

Overall, Van Dyke is a quarterback that has a shot to at least be selected to head to New York and attend the Heisman Trophy presentation in New York. He’s on the radar after last season and there's ample opportunity to make his mark this upcoming season.

Moving forward, All Hurricanes will be doing a weekly feature on Wednesdays regarding Van Dyke and the Heisman Trophy contenders. Be on the lookout for it.

