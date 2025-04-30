All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Earn Rookie Minicamp Invites Across the NFL

Several former Miami Hurricanes, including Sam Brown Jr. and CJ Clark, received rookie minicamp invites from NFL teams following the 2025 Draft, giving them a chance to prove themselves and earn roster spots.

Mark Morales-Smith

Miami's Sam Brown (WO07) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center.
Miami's Sam Brown (WO07) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the days following the 2025 NFL Draft, which concluded on Saturday, the 32 NFL teams began signing undrafted free agents to NFL contracts. However, in the coming days after they sign their newest crop of undrafted free agents, teams then begin sending out rookie minicamp invites. These are not actual contracts, but an offer for them to come try out for the team in camp. These are all the Miami Hurricanes that got camp invites and the team they'll be joining when camp opens.

WR Sam Brown Jr, Miami Dolphins

Brown is a speedy wide receiver who turned heads with an outstanding performance at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. He'll look to earn a spot in a top-heavy but shallow Dolphins' WR room. 

OL Zach Carpenter Jr, Miami Dolphins

Carpenter is an interior lineman who hopes to become a hidden gem for a Miami offensive line that has struggled for years to piece together the interior of their offensive line.

Edge Elijah Alston, Buffalo Bills 

Alston is a pass rusher who showed vast improvement throughout his college career, but making the Bills as an edge rusher will be a tall task. 

LS Mason Napper, Buffalo Bills 

Napper will likely be in an open competition for the LS job in Buffalo. Like most of the special teams jobs that only one guy on a team does, these are pretty straight forward. 

DL Marley Cook, Kansas City Chiefs

Cook is a 300-pounder who went from a two-star recruit out of high school to a four-star recruit out of the transfer portal. He's displayed hard work that he'll need to continue showing to earn a job on the Chiefs. 

DL CJ Clark, New York Giants

Clark is a big 305-pound defensive tackle who will try to earn a rotational job on an already strong Giants' defensive front. 

Recommended Articles

Sam Brown Jr. Lands Miami Dolphins Rookie Camp Invite

Miami Hurricanes In The NFL: Defensive Rookie Paths To Playing Time

Miami Hurricanes In The NFL: Offensive Rookie Paths To Playing Time

Published
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

Home/Football