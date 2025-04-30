Miami Hurricanes Earn Rookie Minicamp Invites Across the NFL
In the days following the 2025 NFL Draft, which concluded on Saturday, the 32 NFL teams began signing undrafted free agents to NFL contracts. However, in the coming days after they sign their newest crop of undrafted free agents, teams then begin sending out rookie minicamp invites. These are not actual contracts, but an offer for them to come try out for the team in camp. These are all the Miami Hurricanes that got camp invites and the team they'll be joining when camp opens.
WR Sam Brown Jr, Miami Dolphins
Brown is a speedy wide receiver who turned heads with an outstanding performance at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. He'll look to earn a spot in a top-heavy but shallow Dolphins' WR room.
OL Zach Carpenter Jr, Miami Dolphins
Carpenter is an interior lineman who hopes to become a hidden gem for a Miami offensive line that has struggled for years to piece together the interior of their offensive line.
Edge Elijah Alston, Buffalo Bills
Alston is a pass rusher who showed vast improvement throughout his college career, but making the Bills as an edge rusher will be a tall task.
LS Mason Napper, Buffalo Bills
Napper will likely be in an open competition for the LS job in Buffalo. Like most of the special teams jobs that only one guy on a team does, these are pretty straight forward.
DL Marley Cook, Kansas City Chiefs
Cook is a 300-pounder who went from a two-star recruit out of high school to a four-star recruit out of the transfer portal. He's displayed hard work that he'll need to continue showing to earn a job on the Chiefs.
DL CJ Clark, New York Giants
Clark is a big 305-pound defensive tackle who will try to earn a rotational job on an already strong Giants' defensive front.
