What Win Over Texas A&M Would Mean for Miami

2008 was the last time the Miami Hurricanes defeated a Southeastern Conference (SEC) team away from home. Coincidentally, the team UM defeated was Texas A&M, and the game was played at Kyle Field.

Since that 41-23 victory almost 14 years ago, the Hurricanes have gone 0-4 against the SEC in games that are not played at Hard Rock Stadium.

Even worse, Miami is 2-8 in its last 10 regular season road games against teams ranked in the AP or College Football Playoff Top 25, with average point differential in these games being minus-12.8. This does not even take into account the many lopsided losses that the 'Canes have been handed at neutral site locations, such as the 44-13 drumming against No. 1 Alabama in 2021, or the 41-3 meltdown versus No. 9 Notre Dame in 2012.

The Hurricanes have gained a reputation to underwhelm in meaningful road contests, and they have an opportunity to abolish this notion against the Aggies.

Not only this, but a win over Texas A&M would give head coach Mario Cristobal the signature win he needs in his first season at the helm for Miami.

Texas A&M and Miami are battling for top Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan wide receiver Hykeem Williams. @tha_boikeem

Cristobal was brought to Miami to compete in these types of games that the program has failed to win for years. A victory against the Aggies would reinforce the confidence that many Hurricanes fans have in the head coach and establish the trust of those who are still hesitant.

The impact of a potential win would also stretch beyond the football field, as the recruiting implications could be massive.

Texas A&M is bringing in many of the top high school recruits in the country to watch the Hurricanes play the Aggies. And while these prospects are getting heavily pursued by the SEC powerhouse, a number of them are also getting recruited by Miami.

2023 defensive lineman David Hicks, wide receiver Hykeem Williams, and LSU commit Jalen Brown are three of these visitors that the Aggies are hosting. The trio of players have also made visits to Miami in the past, and a win would have a likely positive impact on how they view the Hurricanes.

Those are only some of the many Miami targets that will be in attendance to watch the two storied programs face off. A victory for the Canes could catapult them into the forefront a few recruitments.

