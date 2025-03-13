Miami Hurricanes NFL Free Agency Tracker: Updates on Gus Edwards, Braxton Berrios, KJ Osborn, and More
There are plenty of former Miami Hurricanes in the NFL who will be getting new deals or signing with new teams this offseason. Now that the new NFL league year has officially begun, here is a current free agency tracker update:
RB Gus Edwards: Los Angeles Chargers - Free Agent
The Chargers have released Gus the Bus, and he is now a free agent. There is no doubt that he is now on the back side of his career, however, he can still contribute as a short-yardage back who can handle a workload if called upon.
WR Braxton Berrios: Miami Dolphins - Houston Texans
Berrios leaves Miami and joins a decimated WR corps in Houston. With Tank Dell expected to miss the entire 2025 season and Stefon Diggs also potentially out of Houston, Berrios could have a real opportunity to carve out a major role as CJ Stroud's slot receiver.
WR KJ Osborn: Washington Commanders - Free Agent
Osborn is a solid third option and can have a significant impact on a team's passing attack. It's all about landing spot and opportunity for him.
DE Greg Rousseau: Buffalo Bills - Re-signed
The Bills gave Rousseau the bag with a four-year, $80 million extension. He's in Buffalo to stay for the foreseeable future with a well-deserved extension.
Muhammad Al-Quadin: Detroit Lions - Free Agent
Al-Quadin is a proven pass rusher who will certainly find himself with a new deal sooner rather than later. We'd expect him to be inked no later than next week.
DT Calais Campbell: Miami Dolphins - Free Agent
Even at 38 years old, Campbell is still playing at an extremely high level and was one of the better DTs in the league in 2024. If he decides to continue his NFL career, he won't have any issue finding a home in 2025. We expect him to stick around in Miami if he doesn't opt to retire.
LB Denzel Perryman: Los Angeles Chargers- Re-signed
Perryman has re-signed with the Chargers on a one-year, $3.65 million deal. Talent has never been an issue for Perryman, but injuries have held him back. When healthy, he's still one of the most sure-tacklers in the league at ILB. He is still a solid two-down thumper.
S Rayshawn Jenkins: Seattle Seahawks - Free Agent
Jenkins will likely command a substantial contract in free agency, however, he is yet to find a new home. There is still a chance he will return to Seattle. The Miami Dolphins have a desperate need for safety help, and Jenkins could be a perfect fit if he decided to come back home to Miami.
CB Mike Jackson: Carolina Panthers - Re-signed
Jackson is coming off a strong season in Carolina after the team acquired him from the Seahawks prior to the 2024 season. He has earned a new two-year $14.5 million contract with the team and projects as a starting outside CB in 2025.
CB Artie Burns: Seattle Seahawks - Free Agent
Burns remains a free agent as we enter the new league season. He will look to find a job as a depth piece in 2025.
