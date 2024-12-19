Miami Lands A Pair Of Transfers To Begin The Portal Period; First Alert: December 18, 2024
Mario Cristobal and the Canes staff did not wait long to land a couple of very quality players to start out the all-important transfer portal period.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the program landed Jacksonville State safety, Zechariah Poyser and LSU receiver, CJ Daniels, both of which appearing in 247Sports' top 100 players in the portal.
Poyser, the sites second ranked safety, provides a needed boost to a secondary that struggled mightily to finish the season. At six-foot-two, Poyser's size gives the Canes some versatility and ball hawking that they will need to replace starting safety, Mishael Powell.
This year at J'Ville State, the redshirt freshman compiled 75 total tackles, eight passes defended and a team-high three interceptions. Perhaps most importantly, Poyser has a whole three years left of eligibility, so he could very well be an impact player for the next few years at The U.
Daniels, on Wednesday, is a highly productive, five-year receiver who spent four years at Liberty University before being a significant contributor with the LSU Tigers this past year.
The six-foot-two, 205-pound receiver is 247Sports' 53rd ranked transfer, and was in the top 50 when he transferred down to Baton Rouge last year. In 11 games in 2024, Daniels totaled 42 catches for 480 yards, dealing with multiple lower-body injuries that heavily affected his availability last year.
A season before at Liberty, he was heavily productive and explosive, with over 1000 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging over 19 yards a catch.
With all three staring receivers, Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, Isaiah Horton departing from the program this year, the Canes will be replacing nearly all of their receiving production. Grabbing at least one receiver from the portal was a major goal for this offseason, and Daniels was a clear target to reshaping the position group.
Less than two weeks into the transfer period, these are the only acquisitions so far, but there is surely more to come in final nine days of the winter portal opening.
Did You Notice?
- Redshirt senior, Mia Vallée, took first in the one and three meter at the USA Diving Winter National Championships.
- Junior, Flormarie Heredia Colon, and sophomore, Grace Lopez, both were honored to All-American teams. Colon was named third team, and Lopez an honorable mention.