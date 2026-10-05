'No Flinch' In Miami's Freshmen Who Are Rising To the Occasion

The Miami Hurricanes have shown over the past three seasons that they have leveled up each year. They are on pace for their third 10-win season in a row and will also have more All-Americans on the roster.

Doesn't matter which list, first or second team, the Hurricanes field some of the best talent in the country on both sides of the ball.

Moreover, after the 41-13 victory against Clemson, they could have more All-American Freshmen on the way.

JJ Dunnigan has been a starter since the first game of the season, and against the Tigers, he snatched the first interception of his collegiate career, taking it bad for six.

True Freshmen JJ Dunnigan PICK 6!!!!! pic.twitter.com/GIXG7oF4H4 — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) October 4, 2026

Javian Mallory continues to run the ball with effortless motion that reminds many of Frank Gore when he has the rock in his hand. He rushed for 63 yards on 14 carries, nearly matching Mark Fletcher Jr. and his totals.

Freshman lineman Ben Congdon received his first start of the season against Clemson, and instantly the offensive line and its identity are starting to solidify entering the bye week.

Last season, Malachi Toney and Bryce Fitzgerald led the list of All-American Freshmen for the Canes, embodying the "Miami Hurricanes DNA". This season, those three have been among the ones head coach Mario Cristobal has identified as having the same genes.

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Javian Mallory (21) brakes a tackle against Central Michigan Chippewas linebacker Mayson Hitchens (35) and defensive back Justin Taylor (14) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The best way to describe them: they embody the Miami Hurricanes DNA," Cristobal said during his Monday appearance on the Joe Rose Show. "Those guys' game in here, with the right mentality and the maturity that go with being a contributor, being a player, they're on point, man."

Moreover, thanks to the College Football Playoff run, most were able to sit in and understand the work that needed to be put in to be a Championship-level team. Dunnigan wasn't a part of the team until he arrived during the spring, but his talent and work ethic matched what was seen in the CFP run.

"You know, they took notes during the playoffs last year of the older guys doing it, the way it's supposed to be done," Cristobal continued. "That's what they do. And they're a great example for the other freshmen, you know, sticking the butt. like that's what it's supposed to look like.

"That's how you play as a freshman. It's not your talent level. It's your level of maturity and commitment and dedication to prepare the right way, and these guys, you saw them until the end. There was no flinch in them."

Each has gotten elevated opportunities because of injuries, but with how they are playing, those spots won't be given up easily. The Hurricanes' recruiting continues to be on display,

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