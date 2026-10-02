Miami Offers Four-Star Tight End in Class of 2028

Miami continues to bolster its targets for the class of 2028 as it offered tight end Jaylin Smalls out of Rancho Cucamonga High School. Smalls officially announced the offer on his social media this week.

Smalls is a highly sought after four-star recruit out of California who already has 15 other offers from Division I programs. Aside from the Hurricanes, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Kansas, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Washington, Wisconsin, SMU, Oregon State, New Mexico and UNLV have all offered Smalls.

Miami currently holds a top five recruiting class in 2027, but currently does not have a commitment from a tight end.

However, head coach Mario Cristobal is hoping to change that in 2028. Currently the Hurricanes have nine offers out to high profile tight ends in the following class which now includes Smalls.

Miami will look to make a further impact on the field this weekend as it goes on the road to battle Clemson.

Miami 2027 Recruiting Class:

Miami 2028 Recruiting Class:

Four-Star, OT Kweli Fielder, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs - Carrollton High School, Carrollton, GA (Committed 06/24/2026)

Three-Star, QB Knox Annis, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs - Mandarin High School, Jacksonville, FL (Committed 04/09/2026)

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter /X, Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.