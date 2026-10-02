Miami Offers Four-Star Tight End in Class of 2028
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Miami continues to bolster its targets for the class of 2028 as it offered tight end Jaylin Smalls out of Rancho Cucamonga High School. Smalls officially announced the offer on his social media this week.
Smalls is a highly sought after four-star recruit out of California who already has 15 other offers from Division I programs. Aside from the Hurricanes, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Kansas, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Washington, Wisconsin, SMU, Oregon State, New Mexico and UNLV have all offered Smalls.
Miami currently holds a top five recruiting class in 2027, but currently does not have a commitment from a tight end.
However, head coach Mario Cristobal is hoping to change that in 2028. Currently the Hurricanes have nine offers out to high profile tight ends in the following class which now includes Smalls.
Miami will look to make a further impact on the field this weekend as it goes on the road to battle Clemson.
Miami 2027 Recruiting Class:
- Five-Star, CB Donte Wright, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs - Long Beach Poly High School, Long Beach CA. (Committed 05/09/2026)
- Five-Star, QB Israel Abrams, 6-foot-4, 187 lbs - Montini Catholic, Lombard, IL (Committed 04/03/2026)
- Five-Star, WR Nick Lennear, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs - Miami Carol City Senior High, Opa Locka, FL (Committed 03/05/2026)
- Five-Star, Edge Jaiden Bryant, 6-foot-3, 245 lbs - Irmo High School, Columbia, SC (Committed 06/03/2026)
- Four-Star, LB Aroson Randle Jr., 6-foot-3, 210 lbs - Garner Magnet High School, Garner, NC (Committed 05/21/2026)
- Four-Star, WR Eli Woodard, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - Chaparral High School, Temecula, CA (Committed 06/30-2026)
- Four-Star, DL Ezekiel Ayangbile, 6-foot-2, 265 lbs - Langham Creek High School, Houston, TX (Committed 05/08/2026)
- Four-Star, OT Sean Tatum, 6-foot-3, 317 lbs - John Carroll High School, Fort Pierce, FL (Committed 04/10/2026)
- Four-Star, CB Ai’King Hall, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs - Dothan High School, Dothan, Ala. (Committed 05/17/2026)
- Four-Star, S Andre Hyppolite, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - North Miami Beach High School, Miami, FL (Committed 06/14/2026)
- Four-Star, LB Noah Glover, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Battlefield High School, Haymarket, VA (Committed 05/31/2026)
- Four-Star, S Jaylen Jones, 5-foot-11, 182 lbs - McArthur High School, Hollywood, FL (Committed 06/23/2025)
- Four-Star, Edge DeMarcus DeRoche, 6-foot-4, 215 lbs - Cardinal Gibbons, Fourt Lauderdale, FL (Committed 08/19/2025)
- Four-Star, RB Ty Keys, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - Poplarville High School, Poplarville, MS (Committed 05/01/2026)
- Three-Star, Edge Jayvon Dawson, 6-foot-4, 221 lbs - Santaluces Community High School, Lantana, FL (Committed 05/17/2026)
- Three-Star, CB Sherrod Gourdine, 5-foot-10, 177 lbs - McArthur High School, Hollywood, FL (Committed 03/24/2026)
- Three-Star, OT Tyler Ford, 6-foot-6, 307 lbs - Gainesville High School, Gainesville, GA (Committed 04/15/2026)
- Three-Star, DL DeMarco Jenkins, 6-foot-3, 307 lbs - Pearland High School, Pearland, TX (Committed 05/31/2026)
- Three-Star, DL Josh Johnson, 6-foot-5, 270 lbs - Key West High School, Key West, FL (Committed 03/24/2026)
Miami 2028 Recruiting Class:
- Four-Star, OT Kweli Fielder, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs - Carrollton High School, Carrollton, GA (Committed 06/24/2026)
- Three-Star, QB Knox Annis, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs - Mandarin High School, Jacksonville, FL (Committed 04/09/2026)
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