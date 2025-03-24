Tennessee Titans Send the House For Cam Ward's Pro Day
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — If it wasn't clear enough, the Tennesee Titans are very interested in Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.
Ward is preparing to go last during his Pro Day but the Titans have sent everyone from Nashville to talk, watch, and record potentially their next $30 million quarterback.
The entire brass from the Titans are here. Head coach Brian Callahan, general manager Mike Borgonzi, and president Burke Nihill are in attendance. Even the Titants TV and website production crew is watching and patiently waiting for Ward to see if he is as special as everyone claims.
With the number of people the Titans have brought, it is clear that they are heavily considering taking Ward No. 1 in this year's draft class.
They have been with Ward for most of the day during his time roaming around on Pro Day. Ward has also talked with other scouts and coaches as a representative for all 32 NFL teams and is here in Coral Gables to watch Pro Day.
