Titans Schedule an Additional Private Workout with Cam Ward
After an awe-inspiring Pro Day, the Miami Hurricanes star quarterback Cam Ward will have an additional private workout with the Tennessee Titans, Adam Schefer reports.
Pro Day could not have gone any better for Ward. Some are calling it the greatest Pro Day from a quarterback ever. New Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson might have an argument surrounding that, but it does not stop the love that Ward is receiving from the national media.
The Titans were all over the potential first overall pick the second he arrived at the building. Sending the house was also an indication that the Titans love what the Heisman Finalist quarterback brings and can bring for their franchise.
This workout will likely solidify who they are talking with the No. 1 overall pick. Now the Cleveland Browns are on the clock with Ward taken off the board.
