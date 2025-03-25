All Hurricanes

Titans Schedule an Additional Private Workout with Cam Ward

The Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is lined up for another workout with the Tennessee Titans.

Justice Sandle

Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) watches warmups against the Florida Gators before the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) watches warmups against the Florida Gators before the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

After an awe-inspiring Pro Day, the Miami Hurricanes star quarterback Cam Ward will have an additional private workout with the Tennessee Titans, Adam Schefer reports.

Pro Day could not have gone any better for Ward. Some are calling it the greatest Pro Day from a quarterback ever. New Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson might have an argument surrounding that, but it does not stop the love that Ward is receiving from the national media.

The Titans were all over the potential first overall pick the second he arrived at the building. Sending the house was also an indication that the Titans love what the Heisman Finalist quarterback brings and can bring for their franchise.

This workout will likely solidify who they are talking with the No. 1 overall pick. Now the Cleveland Browns are on the clock with Ward taken off the board.

More Cam Ward On Miami Hurricanes On SI:

CBS Sports Ranks The Top Five Places for Cam Ward To Land

Cam Ward to Titans at No. 1? Insiders Say It’s a Done Deal

Elijah Arroyo Highlights the Leadership of Cam Ward Ahead of the NFL Draft

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski 'Impressed' with Cam Ward

Miami's Cam Ward Compared to Future Hall of Fame Quarterback

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football