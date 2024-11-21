Wake Forest Head Coach Dave Clawson Prepares to Face Miami for the First Time
11 years for Dave Clawson as the head coach of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and this will be the first time he has faced off against the Miami Hurricanes football in his tenored.
What a time it will be as No. 8 Miami is coming off its first loss of the season and a bye week and will be geared to flex its offensive powers against a team that has lost its previous two games.
"It's amazing that this is year 11 for me at Wake Forest. It's the first time I've ever coached against Miami and I thought about all those years that they were struggling and the year we get them they are 9-1. Whether them, SMU, or Clemson ends up as out league champion, clearly this is one of the elite teams in our league and be a great challenge but a great opportunity for the Deakes," Clawson said.
The Deakes have had an up-and-down season as they come off their second loss in a row against North Carolina 31-24 and currently sit 14th in the conference with a 4-6 record. Now, they have the No. 1 offense and the best quarterback in the country to prepare for.
Clawson knows the challenge that comes with No. 8 Miami and with Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal. they have a history together back when Cristobal was a graduate assistant at Rutgers.
He knows Cristobal will be ready for his team and their quarterback will be ready to perform after suffering the first loss of the season.
He has nothing but praise for Heisman-hopeful quarterback Cam Ward and what he brings to the Hurricanes program as he prepares for the Canes.
Clearly, the one they hit on was the quarterback," Clawson said. He's a special player and it's just amazing the journeys in college football. Here is a guy who started at Incarnate Ward and spent two years at Washington State. A lot of people wanted him when he went into the portal and obviously, Miami did a great job in recruiting him. Whatever they did to get him was well worth it."
He knows the monster in front of him with the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes know he is a great coach prepared to ruin their goals of being in the ACC Championship and the College Football Playoffs. Only one team will make it out as the season is drawing closer to the end.
