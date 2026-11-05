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Will Miami Have Another Breakout Freshman Performance at No. 11 Notre Dame

The Hurricanes had a freshman wide receiver make a name for himself against Notre Dame last year. Can Miami have another one this year?
Jordan Lopez|
Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Somourian Wingo (12) reacts after running with the football against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Somourian Wingo (12) reacts after running with the football against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Malachi Toney made his name known against Notre Dame as a freshman last year, but the star wide receiver’s status has been moved from questionable to out for Saturday’s rivalry showdown because of an ankle injury against the Fighting Irish.

Toney has been one of the most productive receivers in the country this season (73 catches, 1,027 yards, 13 touchdowns), but an ankle issue that flared in practice has left him sidelined for the 7:30 p.m. ET game at Notre Dame Stadium and likely out for the rest of the regular season.

The Hurricanes are expected to lean more on the rest of the receiving corps. Senior transfer Cooper Barkate is the most experienced and consistent option behind Toney, yet the depth chart also includes promising younger players who could see expanded roles. 

True freshman Somourian Wingo has a chance to follow a similar opportunity Toney had against the Fighting Irish and announce himself to the national stage. 

The 6-foot-2 true freshman from St. Augustine arrived as a consensus four-star and one of the higher-rated receivers in Miami’s 2026 class. He produced heavily in high school, as scouts viewed him as a potential high-volume outside receiver with the size, hands, and athleticism to eventually develop into a featured option. 

Through Miami’s first eight games, he has been used sparingly in a loaded room, totaling eight receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown. 

The highlight came early, a 47-yard score against Florida A&M. 

He has flashed in limited opportunities and has already drawn praise from Toney, who described him in the spring as “a dog” with an “undeniable” mindset and poise. 

That combination of pedigree and early flashes is why the Toney situation creates a meaningful window. 

Freshmen have already logged significant snaps for the Hurricanes this season, as an expanded role against a ranked opponent on national television would not be surprising.

Miami has a recent blueprint for this exact scenario. Toney himself was a relatively under-the-radar freshman who exploded onto the scene, including a productive performance against Notre Dame in his first college game. 

Wingo does not need to replicate that production immediately, but a couple of big catches or a touchdown in South Bend would build tremendous confidence for himself and the coaching staff. 

Barkate remains the safest option for immediate production with Toney being out. 

Still, the opportunity exists for Wingo to step forward as the next Miami freshman to make a lasting impression on the same stage where Toney first announced himself. 

Saturday night offers the stage whether Wingo capitalizes and gets the opportunity will be one of the things to watch.

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Jordan Lopez
JORDAN LOPEZ

Jordan Lopez is a Miami-based sports writer and FIU sports journalism graduate who specializes in college football and the Miami Hurricanes. A lifelong Miami resident, Jordan has a deep understanding of the local sports landscape and brings a unique perspective to his coverage after having the opportunity to play college basketball. He's also written for Predominantly Orange (Denver Broncos), StateoftheU (Hurricanes football), and other sports, while also drawing on his background as a former athlete and now high school basketball coach to provide an informed perspective on games. Jordan's also a huge Dexter fan!

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