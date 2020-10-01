Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: XFL to Return in 2022

Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

XFL owner Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tweeted on Thursday that the upstart football league plans to return in the spring of 2022.

Johnson and business partner Danny Garcia bought the XFL from Vince McMahon in August. McMahon shut down the league in April as he declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Nearly all of the XFL's workforce was laid off due to Vince McMahon's filing.

"As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season," Johnson tweeted on Thursday. "It’s an uphill battle–but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us. A league of culture, passion and purpose."

The XFL played five games in 2020 before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Houston Roughnecks posted a 5–0 record prior to the league's hiatus.