Larry Blustein Offers Insight on Miami Commit Nathaniel Joseph's Recruitment

Head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff scored one of the biggest recruiting wins of this past offseason when local standout Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph flipped his commitment from Clemson to Miami.

Joseph, a 5-foot-8 wide receiver who plays at Miami Edison (Fla.), is one of the most explosive playmakers in his recruiting class. The Miami native caught 33 passes for 632 yards and five touchdowns during his junior season with the Red Raiders, and he's off to a quick start in the first three games of his senior campaign.

South Florida recruiting expert Larry Blustein, who has known Joseph since the receiver's youth football days, expects big things for the prospect in his future with the Hurricanes.

"Having an opportunity to see him since youth football ... he's a great kid. You get him in space and he'll beat you every time. He's a guy that you could either run inside or outside. I know he's not as big as a lot of people like, but it doesn't matter," Blustein said to All Hurricanes on the Croot on the U show Tuesday night.

"If you can get open like he does and he knows how, he's a kid who like he and Robby Washington [can] get in the slot position."

Joseph was committed to Clemson from September 2021 to June 2022, but Blustein felt that the turning point in his recruitment was in May.

"I was there up in the Palm Beaches when they played in that May Jamboree ... and here's [Miami offensive coordinator Josh] Gattis, who is there from the beginning to the end," Bulstein said. "He stayed there right to the end, watching [Joseph] ... even though Clemson's coach was there, I think Coach Gattis outlasted him and I think that really won Ray Ray."

"A guy that was arguably one of the best assistant coaches in the country last year is spending time watching [Joseph]. He wasn't watching anybody else. There was no one else out there that Miami was really interested in and he, [Miami co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Charlie] Strong, [UM defensive coordinator Kevin] Steele were there from kickoff to the end of the 10 hours in a lightning delay."

Along with Washington, Joseph headlines a highly-touted receiver haul for Miami's 2023 recruiting class.

