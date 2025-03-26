Miami Listed In Final Four Schools of Four-Star Wide Receiver Brayden Robinson
The blue-chip prospects continue to line up for the Miami Hurricanes.
Miami has been listed in the final four schools for 5-feet-8, 165 lbs. wide receiver Brayden Robinson Hayes Fawcett of On3 reports.
The Read Oak, TX native also lists Arizona, Ohio State, and Nore Dame as his other three schools. Per 247sports rankings, he is a top 50 wide receiver in the country and one of the best in a star-studded class from the Lone Star state.
What stands out is his speed and the amount and distance he can track even with pads on. He is a track star that is incredibly mobile and switchy for a potential star player who could come out of the backfield.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
