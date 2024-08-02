Official Offers Have Been Sent, Which Means The Season Is Almost Here: Recruiting Rundown
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The first day of August means one thing for the Miami Hurricanes football program. Official offers have been sent out and the recruiting period has taken a turn for the better.
The Hurricanes have been in the top 10 consistently in the 2024 recruiting class and some late bloomers and decisions are starting to be made. There are still several talented players in high school who are still contemplating a major decision but the Hurricanes have sent their offer to the commits from this class.
With the season less than 30 days away, some focus will be on preparing for the season while recruiting will still be a priority for those in charge. Some of the top targets for the Hurricanes include five-star wide receiver Jamie Ffrench and five-star edge rusher Iose Epenesa. Some other talents like Ben Hanks Jr. and other defensive players are also on the radar for the Hurricanes but have other family ties to other programs.
It will be an interesting month for the Hurricanes and their recruiting window for the 2024 class. There is still time for the season to be played out and new stars to emerge but there will also be time for other talent to flip their commitment elsewhere. only time will tell for the Canes but with a likely successful season on the horizon, South Beach will be filled with recruits.