Recruiting Rundown: No Visits This Week, No Problem
There are no official visits this weekend for the Miami Hurricanes football program but commitments are still flowing in.
As of the afternoon of Jun 28, the Hurricanes have added four players of the past week in commitments. Four-star edge rusher Herbert Scroggins, four-star linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin, three-star offensive lineman Max Buchanan, and four-star cornerback Chris Ewald Jr. With these additions, the University of Miami has 14 recruits that have hard committed for the future.
A previous week ago, the Canes were sitting around the 40s in recruiting but with this week alone, they have jumped into the top 15 per 247sports. The best part for the recruiting staff is that there is more to come as an interesting move happens with Hylton Stubbs de-committing from USC. As more time passes, clues show that he will flip his commitment to the Hurricanes within the next number of weeks.
Other star players also are preparing to make their commitments know as well as the summer is starting to heat up.