Six Miami Recruiting Questions, One Week from National Signing Day

Cover photo: Miami cornerback commitment Robert Stafford of Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie.

Before National Signing Day gets here for the Miami Hurricanes, here are the big-picture questions that need answering. Talking Miami recruiting expectations between now and National Signing Day, how Miami stacks up nationally, and more.

Will there be more impact recruits that pick Miami before or on National Signing Day?

It will be shocking if Miami does not land at least one more prospect, and just about every recruit left on the board is a really good to even elite prospect. So yes, Miami will make its mark.

The bigger question, could the Canes land three or more of the big names left in recruiting?

Will the Canes close on an elite offensive line haul?

This depends on what a person defines as elite. LSU, Penn State and Notre Dame all have great offensive line classes as well. All Hurricanes will take a closer look at the Canes efforts to recruit the offensive line after big-time offensive tackle Samson Okunlola announces his decision.

If he goes with The U, that certainly adds more firepower to the argument that Miami has the nation’s best offensive line class.

Now that Miami has made inroads inside the state borders with 16 Florida prep players committed already, including several players from South Florida, will that help with 2024 Sunshine State recruiting?

Yes, no question. This situation can be summarized by looking at it like a quarterback working with receivers. There is literally no number of reps that are enough. It’s flat out never enough as timing and rhythm can never be set at a finite number. Same with Miami coaches constantly getting over to see high school coaches around the Sunshine State.

More reps! More reps! More reps!

Big-time Miami (Fla.) Palmetto wide receiver Robby Washington is staying home to play for The U. Brian Smith

This is a new staff. Some of them certainly knew numerous Florida high school programs and their coaching staffs beforehand, but they are now representing The U. The new Miami coaches have to sell a program they were not at before, so there’s still plenty for the high school coaches to learn from them. It’s an almost never-ending process.

Year 2 will be an opportunity for Miami coaches to further build relationships. That’s absolutely critical for the Hurricanes’ recruiting efforts. High school coaches often provide considerable insight, and many times strong opinions, about where their prospects should go.

Make no mistake, the more comfortable Florida high school coaches are with Miami’s staff, the more likely those same coaches are to suggest to their prospects that Miami is a great option for playing college football.

Are the Hurricanes closing the gap with the Alabamas and Georgias of the world?

Yes, to some extent; this recruiting class is the beginning of that process. Miami has made it within striking distance of having a top five recruiting class. As we’ve said here at All Hurricanes several times, it’s also possible Miami finishes with a top three class.

RELATED: Miami Recruiting’s South Florida Recruiting Momentum Improved with Rueben Bain’s Commitment

That being the case, Alabama and Georgia are still recruiting at an elite level. They ahve been doing so for a long time. It’s likely going to take three or four consecutive top five recruiting classes for Miami to literally match the depth of those programs.

That’s reality for anyone trying to catch the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs, too. Even Ohio State, with all of its success in recent years, is no longer on that level in terms of raw talent (at least on defense).

This will be Mario Cristobal’s first full year to recruit. Let’s have this conversation once again in 2024. Much more will be known at that time.

Can Miami break through with American Heritage prospects?

The Hurricanes landed current starting safety James Williams in 2021, and he was considered a five-star recruit by multiple recruiting services. Miami did not sign a player from the American Heritage program in Plantation, Fla. last season, nor has anyone from that school picked the Canes thus far for the class of 2023.

There are still chances to land any one of Mark Fletcher (RB), Damari Brown (CB) and possibly Brandon Inniss (WR), all big-time players.

Maybe Miami lands one of these young men. Who knows? Still seven days until each recruit officially signs.

Are there any positions the Canes need added help or they will be left short in this recruiting class?

Debatable. Probably the most intriguing question from the list, too. One could argue for another prospect (or more) at multiple positions. Does not mean those spots are necessarily short, however.

Quarterback has been debated. There’s Emory Williams that’s in the fold, but that’s after the decommitment of the more highly rated Jaden Rashada to Florida.

Miami fans should be happy the Canes have Emory Williams in the recruiting fold.

Williams had some big games this season and he was impressive during stints at the Elite 11 in Los Angeles. He’s certainly proven capable of being the future Miami signal caller.

Could the Canes take another signal caller? Sure. At this late juncture, that’s still not likely to bring a player capable of being better than Williams though.

That’s the point.

Can Miami add more players that are truly going to make an impact, regardless of the position one considered? If the answer is no, then it’s probably best that Cristobal and his staff save that scholarship.

If forced to pick one position though, let’s go with cornerback. Miami is rail thin after the 2022 season due to graduation and multiple players like Khamauri Rogers making the decision to transfer and hit the Transfer Portal.

Everyone at All Hurricanes is ecstatic about Cormani McClain and each defensive back committed, but cornerback is a game-changing position. Signing four would be great.

It’s also part of the reason that the above question about American Heritage was asked because Brown would be a great addition to this Miami class.

