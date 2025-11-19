3 Michigan Wolverines land on ESPN’s latest 2026 NBA mock-draft
The college basketball season has just begun, but it's never too early for NBA scouts and analysts to start thinking about the 2026 NBA Draft. The freshman talent in college basketball might be at an all-time high, and there are also some really good veterans who will hear their names called early in the draft.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeremy Woo came out with his 2026 NBA mock draft, and there were three Wolverines who were on the list as projected picks.
Here is where all three Wolverines are projected to go.
Yaxel Lendeborg -- 18th overall to the Golden State Warriors
The former UAB transfer hasn't looked like the player Michigan thought it was going to get. But the season is early and he has shown flashes of being that 'star'. Through three games, while being banged up for the opener, Lendeborg has averaged 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds.
Lendeborg's time is coming and Woo believes once Michigan figures out its rotation -- he is going to thrive.
"Lendeborg's age (23) puts a damper on his perceived upside, but his all-around game and physical tools should be good enough to land him in the first round, where teams looking for plug-and-play frontcourt help will consider him. He remains a streaky outside shooter, but his ability to handle and pass gives him extra perimeter functionality for a bigger forward at 6-9, 240.
"Michigan has been dealing with the tricky task of playing three bigs together for stretches, hoping Lendeborg's ability to blend lineups will enable them to get their best players on the floor together. He's not always aggressive as a scorer, but he should have utility in a complementary NBA context and be appealing to teams like Golden State that are in win-now mode."
Aday Mara -- 24th overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers
In the first two games, Mara looked like Michigan's best player. The defenses couldn't handle the former UCLA big man. But in the last game, against TCU, the Horned Frogs doubled Mara on the catch, and he didn't look nearly as confident.
However, through three games, Mara is averaging 12 points and 10.3 rebounds. Filling in for Vlad Goldin, who is now in the NBA, Mara should play his way into a draft pick.
"Mara landed in a more optimal situation after transferring from UCLA to Michigan and has looked the part as a future NBA player, with his sheer size and terrific passing vision making him a unique offensive threat. While he's not fast or vertically explosive, he's sufficiently mobile to play in drop coverage and should at least add some defensive value as a deterrent around the basket.
"He's likely to see all types of coverages and double-teams moving forward, but Mara brings a lot more to the table than your typical 7-footer and has reminded teams what made him interesting earlier in his career."
Morez Johnson -- 53rd overall to the Phoenix Suns
The 6-foot-9 sophomore flashes with athleticism. Through three games, the Illinois transfer has put up 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds. Johnson is all over the court, and Dusty May has started three big men in the past two games, because he doesn't want to get Johnson off the court.
If Johnson isn't a projected first-round pick after the season, he should come back to Ann Arbor for another season. One more year in this Dusty May offense would lead to a potential lottery selection for Johnson.
