How to watch Michigan basketball vs. Middle Tennessee as Wolverines look to extend win streak
The Michigan Wolverines are back in action on Wednesday night after getting a few nights off following their narrow win over TCU. The Maize and Blue had some issues to work out -- especially with their turnover woes.
The Wolverines will be up against Middle Tennessee, which has also started the year unbeaten. The Blue Raiders are averaging over 90 points per game, and holding their opponents to 59.7 points per game.
Here is how you can see Michigan take the court on Tuesday.
How to watch Michigan take on Middle Tennessee
- Day: Wednesday, Nov. 19
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
- Network: Big Ten Network
- On the call: Jason Ross Jr. and Nik Stauskas
- Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD
Game notes via MGoBlue
- Michigan will honor our nation's troops as part of Military Appreciation Night at Crisler Center. Fans can submit a photo of someone in their life who has served or is currently serving in the military for a chance to have them featured on the videoboard.
- Michigan is averaging 91 points per game and has scored 40+ points in five of six halves, highlighted by a program-record 69 points in the first half vs. Oakland (Nov. 3). Morez Johnson (14.7 ppg) and Roddy Gayle Jr. (11.3 ppg) have opened the season with three straight double-figure games, and U-M has five players averaging double digits overall.
- The Wolverines are averaging 22 assists per game, powered by Elliott Cadeau's 7.3 per game.
- The Blue Raiders are 3-0 for the first time since 2019-20, winning all three games by 12-plus points while averaging 95.3 points per contest. Defensively, MTSU has allowed just 61.3 points per game, holding opponents below 42 percent shooting and generating 12 steals per outing. The Blue Raiders also average 11 offensive rebounds and 34 paint points per game, leaning on physicality, rim pressure and second-chance scoring.
- Middle Tennessee plays one of the nation's deepest rotations -- 11 players averaging 10-plus minutes, including six at 20-plus per game. The Blue Raiders feature five double-digit scorers, led by Kamari Lands (17.7 ppg) and Jahvin Carter (14.7 ppg). Nearly half their shots have come from long range (107 of 221 attempts), and they enter the game shooting 35.5 percent from three.
- Michigan and Middle Tennessee have met just once, with MTSU earning an 86-83 win on Dec. 29, 1986, in the UAB Classic at the Birmingham-Jefferson Coliseum.
Prediction
Michigan enters the game as a 28.5 point favorite, and while the Wolverines should win this game running away, it comes down to how well Michigan takes care of the basketball. Turnovers remain an issue for Dusty May's program. In the last two games, Michigan has turned it over 35 times.
The Wolverines have a deep roster with a ton of talent, and their brand new roster has to take time to gel. Michigan is still waiting on Yaxel Lendeborg to take over a game and show he's an All-American talent.
Middle Tennessee has a pair of 6-foot-11 players who could try and bang around with Aday Mara and Morez Johnson down low. In fact, that might bode well for Michigan not having to play a small team like it had to in the last two games.
I look for everything to click for Michigan and the Wolverines win this one easily, while Lendeborg erupts for 20-plus.
Final score: Michigan 90, Middle Tennessee 70
