After just one season, the tension is high in Ann Arbor, and Kyle Whittingham could be out sooner rather than later. Kalshi’s college football head coaches fired market prices Whittingham near the top of the board, with a 34% chance of Michigan firing him this season.

While Whittingham’s firing price has come down from the 78% chance it was under a week ago, it's still one of the top-10 prices on the market. Kalshi settles the market on whether he’s fired by February 1 or not. A $10 trade that he is fired by then profits $17.41.

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Not living up to expectations

Ahead of the Ohio State season finale, Michigan is 6-5 and headed for the program's lowest win total since 2014 (excluding the 2020 COVID year). While the defense has been solid, per usual, ranking top-10 in the Big Ten, this is by far the worst offensive output for the Wolverines in over a decade.

Michigan is the second-worst offense in the conference and bottom-10 in the country with just 18.3 points and 296 total yards per game. It is also one of the worst passing offenses in the country and the worst among all Power Conference programs, with just 160.3 passing yards per game. Michigan started the season with Bryce Young under center before benching him for true freshman Tommy Carr.

Michigan hinting at moving on?

On the November 21 edition of ESPN’s College GameDay, college football insider Pete Thamel reported that Whittingham’s time with Michigan may be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

"Absolutely, Kyle Whittingham has the hottest seat in college football right now," Thamel said. "I was told by sources yesterday that it's not a certainty Michigan fires Kyle Whittingham, but that's the expectation right now. It would cost them $25 million in buyout money if they do make that decision.”

Michigan heads into the final week of the season as a 10.5-point underdog to Ohio State. With how much is at stake in this rivalry, game it’s safe to assume that should Whittingham and Michigan lose in blowout fashion, his seat might be too hot to handle.

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