Way-Too-Early Starting Lineup Projection for Michigan Basketball in 2026-27

The Michigan Wolverines are your 2025-26 national champions after taking down UConn on Monday night. It was a gritty game, but the Wolverines pulled out a 69-63 victory over the Huskies.

While Michigan will continue to celebrate its win, Dusty May will start looking toward next year's roster with the transfer portal opening on Tuesday.

Here's what Michigan's way-too-early starting lineup could look like in 2026-27.

Guard: Elliot Cadeau

Elliot Cadeau was one of four players Dusty May brought to Michigan via the transfer portal this past offseason, and it's possible he's the only returner for next year. After starting for North Carolina for two seasons, May wanted a true facilitator to lead the Wolverines in 2025-26 — which is what Cadeau did.

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He was great at running the offense, but he also developed a jumper. Cadeau averaged over double figures for the first time in his career, and his three point shooting increased from 33% to almost 38% from his sophomore year to his junior season.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Cadeau will return to Michigan and add valuable leadership to a roster that could be extremely young next year.

Guard: Trey McKenney

Not too many five-stars are going to be content with a bench role, but that's what Trey McKenney had, and winning also cures all. Obviously, the Wolverines were a dominant team this season, and McKenney was one of many Michigan players who weren't selfish.

McKenney might've been a bench player, but he played starter minutes. Once LJ Cason suffered a torn ACL, McKenney began to run some backup point, which added another element to his game. McKenney is better suited for the '2' position, and with Cadeau returning, McKenney should flourish in Year 2 under Dusty May.

Guard: Winters Grady OR Brandon McCoy Jr.

This is the first position that gets a little tricky. Obviously, Michigan is going to make moves via the portal, and this position could be filled with a veteran. But as of now, either rising sophomore Winters Grady or incoming five-star freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. would fit the billing here.

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Grady suffered a season-ending injury, but he is expected back next season. He is a sharpshooter and many compared him to Nik Stauskas. If Grady can get fully healthy, he would bring a valuable element to the starting five along with both Cadeau and McKenney.

But you can't ignore an incoming five-star. McCoy was a late addition, committing to Michigan during its win over Arizona. McCoy is a 6'5" player who can score from anywhere on the court. He is an above average defender, and will make an impact next season.

Forward: Incoming transfer

It's more than possible that there are three starting positions filled by incoming transfers, and this one makes the most sense. Oscar Goodman will return, and if the coaching staff thinks his development is there, he could make a case, but I like Goodman to come off the bench. There is also incoming freshman Quinn Costello, who is a top-40 prospect. But once again, it would make more sense for him to come off the bench in Year 1.

There will be a bevy of players who enter the transfer portal, which officially opens on Tuesday. We will see who Michigan targets to fill one of its forward positions.

Center: Aday Mara OR Morez Johnson OR Transfer

This is the big IF for Michigan. It's next to impossible that Michigan lures both Aday Mara and Morez Johnson back for another season. Both players are projected first-round picks, but it is possible Dusty May can get one of these players to come back next year.

Yaxel Lendeborg is the perfect example. Come back one more season, become a centerpiece of the offense, and become a lottery pick.

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Johnson is the one who makes more sense. He is a projected late-round selection, and he had games where he just went away. If Johnson can come back for one more season and show game in and game out that he can dominate on both sides of the court — his stock would skyrocket.

But, again, if May can't get either to return, expect a incoming transfer to start here. And one who is 7-plus feet tall.