Breaking down Michigan basketball’s newcomers in dominant season-opening win

Five newcomers shined in the 43-point victory over Oakland on Monday evening.

Justice Steiner

Nov 3, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) shoots a layup against Oakland Golden Grizzlies in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
A new-look Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team opened its season with an impressive 43-point victory over Oakland on Monday evening at The Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.  

Of the eight players who saw the floor for at least 20 minutes, five of them were newcomers to the Michigan basketball squad, four transfers and one freshman.

Here is a look at how those five contributed in their first official game as a Wolverine.

Morez Johnson Jr.

The sophomore forward was nothing short of impressive in the home opener. Johnson Jr. finished with a game-high 24 points, shooting 10-of-12 from the field in 20 minutes of action. He also added three rebounds, three assists and a block in the win. 

“He (Johnson Jr.) was involved, doing the dirty work in a lot of the plays that worked,” said head coach Dusty May. “So it is easy to look at his line and say, ‘wow, he had 24 (points), three (rebounds) and three (assists), but I thought his passing has improved greatly… Certainly happy that he is on our team and he is fun to coach.”

Johnson Jr transferred to Michigan from Illinois following his freshman campaign.

Trey McKenney

The lone freshman on this list, McKenney, played the most minutes of any Wolverine in the season-opener, likely due to L.J. Cason being sidelined due to injury. McKenney showed his ability to shoot the ball, finishing 6-for-8 from beyond the arc, pouring in 21 points.

His ability to take care of the ball may have been even more encouraging, recording four assists while not turning the ball over once.

Aday Mara

A seven-foot tall center that spent his first two seasons at UCLA, Mara registered a double-double in his first game in Ann Arbor. Mara filled the stat sheet, recording 12 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and a pair of assists.

Yaxel Lendeborg

Lendeborg is a graduate transfer from UAB, coming to UofM with a ton of experience. The Pennsauken, N.J. native was efficient in the season-opener, shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, including two triples. 

He finished with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists while playing 22 minutes.

Elliot Cadeau

Transferring from North Carolina after two seasons with the Tar Heels, Cadeau orchestrated the UofM offense beautifully in his first start. The junior finished with a game-high 12 assists, only committing one turnover in the victory.

