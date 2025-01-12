Dusty May's postgame comments should terrify the rest of the Big Ten conference
There's still plenty of basketball left to be played, but it looks like head coach Dusty May has completely turned around the Michigan program from where it was last season. On Sunday, the Wolverines won their fifth consecutive game by double-digits, defeating Washington by a score of 91-75. During that five game stretch, Michigan has defeated its opponents by an average of 25.0 points per game, along with averaging 94.2 points per game.
Given how dominant Michigan has looked as of late, it's fair to ask if the Wolverines have already reached their peak offensively. According to May, the Wolverines aren't even close.
"No, not even close," May said. "Not even close. Absolutely not. We're improving our ball fakes, our eye fakes, our spacing, when to cut, when not to cut. It's getting better. But no, we're not functioning on an elite level offensively yet. And we're not crashing with the aggression we need to be at a championship level. We have a long ways to go."
If Michigan isn't even close to functioning at an elite level offensively, the Wolverines are absolutely going to be a problem if they figure it out down the stretch. Michigan is currently averaging 84.7 points per game on the season, shooting 51.9 percent from the field. The Wolverines are also 37.8 percent from beyond the arc, and shooting 71.9 percent from the free throw line as a team.
The biggest concern for Michigan through 16 games has been the turnover issues, with Michigan averaging 15.2 turnovers per game. Although the Wolverines finished below their season average on Sunday in the win over Washington (11 turnovers), this will certainly be an area that needs to improve in order to make a deep tournament run in March.
After the win on Sunday, the Wolverines moved to 13-3 overall and a perfect 5-0 in conference play, putting Michigan tied for the top spot in the conference with rival Michigan State (14-2, 5-0).
