Former Michigan Basketball Star Moe Wagner Gets Biggest NBA Contract To Date
Moe Wagner will stay with the Orlando Magic for another couple of seasons after inking a fresh two-year contract extension with the franchise. The Magic have signed Wagner to a $11 million extension. Wagner's younger brother Franz Wagner just recently signed a mega contract extension with the Magic, so the two brothers will get to play alongside each other for the foreseeable future.
Franz Wagner Gets Massive NBA Deal
Wagner entered the 2018 NBA Draft after spending three seasons with the Michigan Wolverines. During his junior, and final season, with the Wolverines, Wagner averaged 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. His play at Michigan earned him the 25th overall selection in the '18 Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. Wagner played just one season with the Lakers before playing with Washington and Boston before landing in Orlando in 2020-21.
In the four seasons he's been with Orlando, he's averaged double figures in three seasons. This past year, as a reserve center, Wagner averaged 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game for the playoff Magic team.
Wagner's annual salary is now $11 million per year and is the largest he's made since signing with Orlando the first time for $8 million per season.
