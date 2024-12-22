Second former Michigan Basketball star suffers season-ending injury
It's not a great time for former Michigan basketball players -- especially the Wagner brothers. Franz Wagner has been out since the beginning of December with a torn oblique injury that has ruled him OUT indefinitely. Wagner's brother, Moe Wagner, is now also out, but his season is over. According to Shams Charania, the oldest Wagner suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.
With the way Wagner has played off the bench for Orlando, he was in contention to win the Sixth Man of the Year Award. During the 2024-25 season for the Magic, Wagner averaged 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in nearly 19 minutes per game off the bench.
Wagner was selected with the No. 25 pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018 NBA Draft, but Wagner didn't make his name in LA. The Lakers traded him to Washington after one season where he played two years. Wagner played one year in Boston before making a stay in Orlando. Wagner has played the past five seasons with the Magic and has been able to play alongside his brother, Franz.
In other news, former Michigan star Kobe Bufkin is set to have season-ending shoulder after having issues with his shoulder since Summer League.
