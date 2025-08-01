Former Wolverine connection helps Caris LeVert land with Detroit Pistons
It was a full-circle moment for former Michigan Wolverines star Caris LeVert. The 10-year NBA vet is back where it all started -- the state of Michigan. This offseason, LeVert had signed a two-year deal with the Detroit Pistons and he will play alongside former Wolverine Duncan Robinson.
In a recent interview, LeVert said he was excited to get back to playing under head coach JB Bickerstaff. LeVert, like most NBA players, concentrated on his offensive game for so many years, but when LeVert went to Cleveland to play under Bickerstaff, that's when he also honed in on his defensive side of the ball.
“J.B. brought out a different part of my game, and I’ve always said that. Once I went to Cleveland, I was asked to play defense,” LeVert said. “Before then, I wasn’t really asked to play defense, and I think that’s one of the stronger parts of my game now. Those things really helped me take my game to the next level.
“Before I went to Cleveland and played under J.B., I was a different player, and I think he challenged me to be the more well-rounded player I am today, so I’m definitely looking forward to this time around.”
Former Michigan teammate Tim Hardaway Jr. played with the Pistons last season, before signing with the Denver Nuggets this past offseason. LeVert revealed Hardaway Jr. facetimed him to give him the inside scoop of playing in Detroit. Getting a chance to play for Bickerstaff, and playing back in Michigan -- it was a no-brainer for LeVert.
“I’m a big fan of the culture here,” LeVert said. “I played for J.B. for three years. I’m a big fan of a lot of the guys on the team. (I’m) a fan of how they work, how they play, how competitive they are. I think they’ve got a lot of high-character guys in the organization. … I’m super excited to be playing back here in the state of Michigan and playing for this team.”
LeVert played four seasons in Ann Arbor, playing for Michigan from 2012-2016. He finished his career off averaging 16.5 points for the Wolverines.
