FOX College Basketball analyst places Wolverines just outside of Top 10
It seemed like the Wolverines were primed for a massive rivalry win last week against the Spartans, but it was Michigan State that came out on top. Shooting just 23 percent from beyond the arc, as well as allowing the Spartans to grab 14 offensive rebounds, Michigan's lack of execution in critical moments proved costly. And while the loss knocked the Wolverines out of first place in the Big Ten conference, there's still plenty of belief that Michigan is one of the top teams in the country.
On Sunday, FOX college basketball analyst John Fanta released his top 25, and the Wolverines are sitting just outside of the top 10 at No. 11.
Of course, Michigan will be ranked lower than No. 11 when the latest AP Top 25 is released on Monday afternoon. Entering the matchup against Michigan State ranked at No. 12, the rivalry loss could send the Wolverines tumbling out of the top 15.
The good news is that Michigan doesn't have any time to dwell on the loss to Michigan State, as the Wolverines return to the court tonight for a road matchup against Nebraska. This will be the first matchup between the Wolverines and the Cornhuskers this season, with Nebraska winning the previous matchup back on March 10 ,2024 by a score of 85-70. But Michigan has been incredibly successful against Nebraska all-time, boasting an impressive 16-3 overall record, including a 7-2 record on the road.
Michigan will clash with Nebraska on Monday night at 8:00 pm ET on FS1.
