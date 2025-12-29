How to watch, prediction for Michigan basketball's showdown vs. McNeese

After some time off, Michigan basketball will hit the court one last time before the new year. The Wolverines will host McNeese, which will be played for another sold-out crowd in Crisler. Michigan hasn't been beaten this season, and the Cowboys will ride in with a 10-2 record, with the only two losses coming to Santa Clara and UIW.

Here is how you can see Michigan in action, my prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch Michigan take on McNeese

Day: Monday, Dec. 29

Monday, Dec. 29 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan) Network: Big Ten Plus

Big Ten Plus On the call: Jay Wilson and Brian Butch

Jay Wilson and Brian Butch Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Prediction

Like most teams facing Michigan, McNeese will have to deal with the Wolverines' size. The Cowboys play quite a few players, but McNeese doesn't have much size to contend with Michigan's big men. Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson, and Aday Mara should have the capabilities to do whatever they want in the paint.

McNeese will have to rely on getting up and down the court in transition and knocking down 3s. The Wolverines have been a great defensive team, and despite McNeese winning 10 games this season, Michigan is just at a different level.

I could see the Cowboys keeping things close for the first part of the first half, but expect Michigan to cruise to another victory.

Final score: Michigan 101, McNeese 61

Michigan is one of six remaining undefeated teams nationally, joined by No. 1 Arizona (12-0), No. 3 Iowa State (12-0), Miami (Ohio) (13-0), No. 13 Nebraska (12-0) and No. 11 Vanderbilt (12-0). U-M's 11-0 start marks the sixth time the Wolverines have opened a season undefeated through 11 games. It is the best start since 2020-21, when U-M began 11-0 en route to a Big Ten title and an Elite Eight appearance.

The Wolverines have six 100-point games this season and have topped the century mark in five of their last six, averaging 99.3 points per game during that stretch. U-M ranks third nationally at 95.4 points per game.

U-M has recorded 25+ assists in four of its last five games; in those four contests, 75 percent of made field goals have come off an assist. U-M ranks third nationally at 21.6 assists per game.

From beyond the arc, U-M averages 10.8 three-pointers per game and has hit 10+ threes in six of its last seven contests.