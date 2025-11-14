How to watch Michigan basketball take on TCU in the Lone Star State
After crushing Oakland in its season opener, the Wolverines barely got by Wake Forest on Tuesday. Now, Michigan heads South to take on TCU.
The Horned Frogs were upset by New Orleans in their opener, but have won two in a row since. The Wolverines are favorites in the game, but as we saw earlier this week -- anything can happen.
Dusty May expects to see a better team on Friday when Michigan takes the court. Turnovers should be corrected, and 3-point shooting will hopefully get better. Here's how you can see the Wolverines in action.
How to watch Michigan take on TCU
- Day: Friday, November 14
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena (Fort Worth, TX)
- Network: ESPN2
- On the call: Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst)
- Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- YouTube TV user: If you're a YouTube TV user and cannot see the game, Fubo is offering a free trial. You can use that by clicking HERE.
Game notes via MGoBlue
- Michigan closes the week with a second straight road game -- and a second straight return game. The Wolverines opened the week with a dramatic 85-83 overtime win against Wake Forest at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit. That matchup completed the home-and-home series after Wake Forest earned a 72-70 win last season in Greensboro. Now, U-M wraps up another home-and-home, traveling to face TCU.
- TCU is 2-1 after a narrow 78-74 loss to New Orleans in its opener, when the Frogs fell behind big early before a late rally fell short. They responded with a 104-63 blowout of Saint Francis, shooting 52 percent and winning on the glass 48-22. Most recently, TCU beat Lamar 78-65, jumping out to a 13-2 start before holding off a second-half push and pulling away late.
- TCU plays 12 of its first 15 games at home. Through three games, TCU is averaging 85.3 points per game, shooting 49 percent from the field and owning a +13.3-rebounding margin.
- Last season, Michigan handed previously unbeaten TCU a 76-64 loss at Crisler Center. The Wolverines had four double-digit scorers, led by Nimari Burnett's 16 points and six rebounds, while Danny Wolf posted a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double. After overcoming early turnovers and taking a 34-31 halftime lead, U-M used a late 10-2 surge to put the game away. Michigan shot 50 percent from the field and held TCU to 34 percent and 5-for-19 from three, with eight Wolverines scoring and the starters accounting for 60 of the 76 points.
- Aday Mara and Morez Johnson have opened the season shooting a combined 28-for-39 (71.8 percent). They've produced four double-figure rebounding games and fueled a +12-rebounding margin while combining for 13 of Michigan's 15 blocks. With both on the floor, U-M has dominated the paint, outscoring opponents 66-28.
Prediction
For the second game in a row, Michigan will have a huge size advantage over TCU. The Horned Frogs have a 6-foot-10, and a 6-foot-11 player, but neither sees many minutes. The Wolverines will be banging down low with 6-foot-8 bodies and both Aday Mara and Morez Johnson could have big games.
However, if Michigan turns the ball over as it did on Tuesday against Wake Forest -- it doesn't matter. The Wolverines needed a wake-up call and Michigan got just that against the Demon Deacons. I fully expect Michigan to come out and play a cleaner game after Tuesday.
While Michigan plays cleaner, will the shots fall? 3-point shooting was abysmal against Wake Forest after being astonishing against Oakland. I still look for the Wolverines to be too much for TCU to handle in this one.
Final score: Michigan 88, TCU 74
