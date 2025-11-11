How to watch Michigan basketball take on Wake Forest in Detroit
The Michigan Wolverines are back in action on Tuesday night, and the Wolverines are playing in Detroit. Michigan will take on Wake Forest at Little Caesars Arena.
Michigan is coming off a big win over Oakland last week, while the Demon Deacons are 2-0. WF is led by G Juke Harris, who is averaging 23.5 PPG and eight RPG in two games. Behind him, F Tre'Von Spillers is at 18 PPG and leads the team with nine RPG.
Here is how you can see Michigan take on Wake Forest.
How to watch Michigan take Wake Forest
- Day: Tuesday, Nov. 11
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, MI)
- Network: FS1
- On the call: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analyst)
- Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD
Game notes via MGoBlue
- Michigan heads to Little Caesars Arena -- home of the NBA's Detroit Pistons and NHL's Detroit Red Wings -- for its return game with Wake Forest in the Wolverine-Deacon Challenge. The Wolverines are 3-0 all-time at LCA since the venue opened in 2017, with wins over Detroit Mercy (90-58, Dec. 16, 2017), Eastern Michigan (88-83, Nov. 11, 2022), and Oakland (92-48, Oct. 20, 2024).
- In last year's first-ever meeting, Michigan led by as many as 12 points and held a 38-35 halftime advantage following a Tre Donaldson half-court heave. The second half featured seven lead changes before a late turnover led to a Wake Forest transition dunk that sealed a 72-70 Deacons win. U-M was scoreless from the field over the final 3:48. Roddy Gayle Jr. led U-M with 11 points, while Donaldson added 10 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Hunter Sallis paced Wake with 18 points and four rebounds.
- Wake Forest opened the season with an 88-74 victory over American (Nov. 3). The Deacons tallied 20 assists on 31 field goals and recorded 16 steals, turning those into 32 points off turnovers. Tre'Von Spillers and Mekhi Mason led the way with 20 points apiece, with Mason adding a team-high 10 rebounds for a double-double. Nate Calmese directed the attack with nine assists and five steals.
- The Deacons followed with an 81-65 win over Morehead State (Nov. 7), moving to 2-0. Juke Harris erupted for career highs of 29 points and nine rebounds, while Spillers added another double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds). Sebastian Akins contributed 15 points, seven boards, and five assists off the bench, as Wake dominated the glass with 53 rebounds -- including 23 offensive boards.
- Michigan erupted for 121 points against Oakland, a program record for a season opener and its ninth 100-point debut. The Wolverines' 69 first-half points set another program mark, while 19 made three-pointers tied the school record. U-M also dished out 31 assists -- the most since the 2025 Big Ten Tournament -- led by Elliott Cadeau's career-high 14.
- In his Michigan debut, Morez Johnson poured in a career-best 24 points on 10-for-11 shooting, including three dunks in just 20 minutes. It was his second career 20-point outing, joining his 20-point, 11-rebound performance at Illinois against Penn State (Jan. 8, 2025).
Prediction
There isn't much of a sample size on either of these teams. On paper, Wake Forest could challenge Michigan's size with averaging 45 rebounds per game. But WF's biggest player that sees a ton of minutes is 6-foot-8.
With Michigan having Aday Mara, Morez Johnson, and Yaxel Lendeborg, the Wolverines should have a big advantage down low. Michigan is the favorite in this game for a reason, and if the Wolverines are going to compete for a national title -- they must take care of business against Wake Forest.
Final score: Michigan 88, Wake Forest 70
