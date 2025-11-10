Wolverine Digest

Michigan men's basketball moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll after impressive 1-0 week

The Wolverines men's team moved up, but the women's team went backward.

Trent Knoop

Michigan got out of the gate firing on all cylinders last week. The Wolverines scored a program-high 69 points in the first half against Oakland, and the Wolverines would easily move to 1-0 following a 121-78 win over Oakland.

Michigan wouldn't have any more games following the Oakland win, but the one win last week moved the needle. On Monday, Michigan moved up the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Wolverines are now ranked No. 6 in the country, moving up one spot.

Updated AP Top 25 Poll

  1. Houston
  2. Purdue
  3. UConn
  4. Duke
  5. Arizona
  6. Michigan
  7. BYU
  8. Alabama
  9. Kentucky
  10. Florida
  11. Texas Tech
  12. Louisville
  13. St. John's
  14. Illinois
  15. UCLA
  16. Iowa State
  17. Michigan State
  18. North Carolina
  19. Gonzaga
  20. Tennessee
  21. Arkansas
  22. Auburn
  23. Creighton
  24. Wisconsin
  25. Kansas

Michigan's upcoming test

Michigan will have two games this week, both being Power Four opponents. The Wolverines will tip the week off on Tuesday, taking on Wake Forest in Detroit -- a team they lost to last year. Then on Friday, Michigan will take on TCU in Fort Worth.

The Wolverines' new and improved front court was a force to be reckoned with last Monday. But going up against bigger and faster teams, we will really get a chance to see how Michigan stacks up. On Monday, head coach Dusty May touched on a few injuries, and it sounds like the Wolverines will be getting their full rotation of players back soon.

LJ Cason is trending in a positive direction, along with freshman Winters Grady. Yaxel Lendeborg will be near 100% for the Wake Forest game. It's likely to see Lendeborg move back into the starting lineup, and either Aday Mara or Morez Johnson would move to the bench.

Michigan will likely be favored in both games this week.

Women's basketball moves down

Despite a 2-0 start to the season, Michigan moved down one spot to No. 14 in this week's AP Top 25.

Michigan took down Canisius, 100-44, and then beat Harvard 84-55. Through two games, Mila Holloway is leading the team, averaging 19 PPG. Olivia Olson is putting up 18 PPG, and Syla Swords is averaging 11.5 through two games.

Michigan will take on No. 15. Notre Dame on Saturday.

